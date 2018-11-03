COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A week after scoring 63 points and putting up more than 700 yards of total offense against Illinois, Maryland (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) punted or turned the ball over on 10 of its 13 drives Nov. 3 in a 24-3 loss to Michigan State (6-3, 4-2).

“Obviously we didn’t play well enough today,” Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said. “I didn’t coach well enough. Great credit to Michigan State. We all know what a great football program they have, a tremendous staff with Coach [Mark] Dantonio and what they do. I thought our kids played very, very hard. I don’t think there’s any question how hard they played.

“On offense, we shot ourselves in the foot at times, which is disappointing. But it’s not because they’re not trying or don’t care about each other. We just have to find a way to make critical plays at critical times.”

The Terps only mustered up 100 total yards of total offense on Saturday against the Spartans, who didn’t have the best offensive day themselves, but were able to move the ball on the ground throughout the afternoon.

Michigan State sophomore running back Connor Heyward had a career day, rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries against a Terps defense that had no answer for him.

The contest remained close throughout for the most part, but in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter, the game was busted wide open by the Spartans.

A Maryland interception by defensive lineman Byron Cowart was stripped and fumbled into the end zone on the return. The ball was recovered by Michigan State who as a result ended up with a 3-yard gain from where the initial play started.

If Cowart had scored on his pick, it would have made it a one-possession game, but on the very next play from scrimmage for Michigan State, Heyward took the ball to the house on an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 24-3 with 11 minutes left in the game.

“You think about that play right there and it would have been 17-10,” Canada said. “You’re talking about this far away. Obviously the next play, we didn’t quite fill our gaps as we should, they go score a touchdown and it’s 24-3. So we’re right there. Playing one of the top programs in the nation, certainly one of the top programs in our league, and we’re that far away...My team is disappointed that they didn’t play their best football. And we were still right there. We make that score and it’s 17-10 with 11 minutes to go, we’re right in the game.”

Kasim Hill started the game at quarterback for the Terps but was ineffective from the jump, leading to Tyrrell Pigrome to finish the day under center. Pigrome would not complete any of his three pass attempts and was sacked once for an 8-yard loss.

Maryland’s quarterbacks combined to go 8-for-24 passing for 74 yards on Saturday and couldn’t come up with any answers against a tough Spartans defense. Michigan State was able to get to the Terps quarterback five times and caused Maryland to go 3-for-15 on third down.

“It was frustrating that there were some opportunities that were there,” Canada said. “We didn’t come in here thinking we were going to run the ball down the field on them. We were trying to take advantage of what they let you do, but then you have to make plays. The wind in the first quarter affected those down field throws.”

With senior running back Ty Johnson sitting out for the Terps with a calf strain, Maryland’s backfield wasn’t able to get anything going against the nation’s top ranked rushing defense. The Terps finished with just 26 rushing yards as a team on 29 attempts.

“I have to coach better,” Canada said. “They’re leading the Big Ten in rushing defense. They’re really good and they play really good up front. We tried to throw the ball at times. The wind affected us a little bit. It affected them too. But we had some opportunities and we had a dropped pass, we had a deep ball down the field that we missed. And when you’re playing a team like that, it comes down to those few plays.”

With three more games remaining on the schedule, Maryland is one win away from becoming bowl eligible. Now that head coach D.J. Durkin has officially been fired from Maryland, Canada will man the sideline for the Terps for the rest of the season.

“All we can do is take it day-by-day,” Canada said. “Hopefully our kids come in tomorrow like they have every other day and look at each other and wish we had won but know we’re still here together.”

The Terps’ next chance to make the postseason will come next Saturday in Bloomington for a road matchup against Indiana.