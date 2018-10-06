Coming into the Big House as a major underdog, Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) held its own against No. 15 Michigan (5-1, 3-0) for about half of the game, but the Terps’ inability to sustain drives on offense and stop the run on defense, as well as a lack of discipline to limit penalties, eventually took its toll on the visiting team and helped the Wolverines pull away for a decisive 42-21 Homecoming victory.

Of Maryland’s 11 drives, four ended in three-and-outs, another lasted just four plays, one was simply a quarterback kneel to end the first half, and a late possession resulted in a pick-six. Conversely, Maryland had been one of the best defenses in the nation at getting off the field on third down, but on Saturday, the Terps allowed Michigan to pick up a first down on nine of its 13 third-down attempts. The result was a disparity in total yards in Michigan’s favor 465-220.

All-in-all, it was a very unbalanced game plan offensively for the Terps, and not in the way most would think for a team that was playing from behind for the majority of the game. On offense, Maryland threw the ball just 13 times compared to 37 runs, which were led by sophomore running back Tayon Fleet-Davis’ 11 carries for 63 yards. Fleet-Davis tied quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who entered the game sporadically before finishing out the contest, for the team lead in rushing yards, but Pigrome was able to find the end zone for the Terps with one of his five carries.

Terps starting quarterback Kasim Hill was unable to get in a rhythm and finished 5-for-10 passing for 62 yards and an interception.

Wolverines senior running back Karan Higdon got his offense going by pounding the rock on the ground and racking up a total of 103 yards on 25 carries. The Terps entered the game as the 18th best rushing defense nationally, but Maryland’s front seven met its match against a stout Michigan offensive line on Saturday. As a team, the Wolverines finished with 171 rushing yards at 4.3 yards per clip.

As he did the year prior, Michigan senior tight end Zach Gentry also caused fits for the Terps, posting seven receptions for 112 yards to lead all pass catchers in the game.

In its last game against Minnesota--a 42-13 victory for the Terps--Maryland had an unsightly 10 penalties for 118 yards, but it didn’t hinder them from winning the game. However, the mental lapses caught up to the Terps in Ann Arbor and Maryland couldn’t overcome its 12 penalties for 107 yards against the Wolverines. Two of the Terps’ penalties resulted in targeting ejections, one on Rayshad Lewis and the other on Tre Watson.

Maryland will now lick its wounds as it heads back to College Park to regroup before its own Homecoming bout next Saturday against Rutgers.