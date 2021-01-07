TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland falls to No. 5 Iowa, 89-67

After leading 19-9 early, Maryland was outscored by Iowa 35-7 in the last 13 minutes of the first half and the Terps were never able to recover from the damage. It was nothing new for Iowa’s senior leader and national Player of the Year frontrunner, Luka Garza, who finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists on Thursday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With No. 5 Iowa (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) coming to College Park Jan.7 and a chance for a second win over a top-10 opponent in less than two weeks, Maryland (6-6, 1-5) got off to a blazing start, but it was short lived as the Terps went cold and the Hawkeyes got scorching hot to run away with an 89-67 victory on the road.

“We got off to a good start, moving the ball, making shots. They went zone and we just never really got it going,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Then we let our offense affect our defense and I didn’t think we competed at a high enough level to win this game. They’re excellent. They made shots. They’re hard to guard because Garza is so good. It was tough. I didn’t like the way we finished the first half.

“They’re hard to guard. They’re a terrific team. I thought we had a really good strategy that was working pretty well and then we just missed every shot against the zone and decided we weren’t going to run back hard enough and Luka got some in transition and we had some soft fouls in there.”

Garza was joined by senior guard Jordan Bohannon (18 points), freshmen forwards Keegan Murray (12) and Patrick McCaffery (10) as the Hawkeyes’ double-digit scorers on Thursday night.

Iowa spread the love against the Terps and dished out 22 assists on 36 made field goals. The crisp ball movement helped lead to a 54% field goal percentage (50% from three) for the Hawkeyes.

“Iowa’s a great team,” Terps junior guard Eric Ayala said. “They made a lot of shots, made a huge run. Luka Garza is as good as advertised. And their whole team kinda just feeds off each other.”

Ayala scored 11 points against the Hawkeyes on Thursday while also grabbing five rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Aaron Wiggins netted a team-high 17 points for the Terps to go along with five rebounds and five assists. While sophomores Donta Scott and Hakim Hart scored 13 and 10, respectively. Scott also had a game-high eight rebounds.

But none of it was enough to keep pace with the Hawkeyes, and Maryland’s 16 turnovers also certainly didn’t help the Terps chances.

Where Iowa found its biggest advantage was in the paint. The Hawkeyes outscored the Terps 44-16 down low and outrebounded Maryland 37-32. Garza received a minor lift from his frontcourt teammate, 6-foot-11 sophomore Jack Nunge, who finished with five points and six rebounds.

“We have no low-post presence, especially against the zone,” Turgeon said. “So it’s kind of hard, to be honest with you. This is a very unusual team, a very unusual set of circumstances. The last 8 minutes of that half we let the game get away from us and it’s disappointing. But I do think we’re making strides and trying to do the right things that are going to help this team down the road. But there are a lot of really good bigs in this league and of course this year we don’t have them. It’s not us. It’s not who we are.”

While Maryland struggled with Iowa’s size on Thursday, the Terps are remaining optimistic and pushing forward through their gauntlet of a schedule, which includes Illinois on the road next.

“Right now we just don’t look like we’re playing to the best of our abilities obviously and we have to change our effort and our energy,” Wiggins said. “With their size, they clog the paint. They’re standing there taking up space so when you get in there you have to know what decision you’re going to make, you have to know who’s open, and guys have to be in their spots. So it was tough for us to be able to get in the paint, draw fouls, and get easy looks. And the ones that we did get, the shots weren’t falling. But it’s just a matter of us staying confident and trusting what our coach has for us.”