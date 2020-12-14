TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland falls to Rutgers in Big Ten opener, 74-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The offense stayed cold for Maryland (4-2) Dec. 14, as the Terps shot 34% and were held to just 60 points at home in a 74-60 loss in the Big Ten opener to No. 19 Rutgers (5-0). The Scarlet Knights were led by their leading scorer Ron Harper Jr., who netted a game-high 27 points on Monday night.

“You’ve got to give the opponent credit. Rutgers was terrific,” Turgeon said. “Harper took over the game on the offensive end and [Myles] Johnson was just phenomenal on the defensive end, shot-blocking and rebounding. And it wasn’t easy. Best game I’ve seen [Johnson] play and I’ve watched a lot of him. So you have to give them credit.

“They made shots, they banked in shots. We didn’t make shots and we were still right there against a really good team. So we have to get our confidence up. I have to coach better. But we played better tonight than we did at Clemson. I like some of the looks we were getting and I liked our execution better. Just defensively in the second half we weren’t good enough to win this game.”

Harper got particularly hot after halftime, scoring 19 points in the second half while shooting 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from three. He also added five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal to his totals.

“[Harper] was a problem,” Terps junior guard Eric Ayala said. “He was filling it up throughout the night and he hit a lot of big shots. We would go on a run and then he would come down. He played pretty big for them tonight.”

The Scarlet Knights’ junior wing was joined in double-digit scoring by fellow juniors Myles Johnson (10 points) and Geo Baker (15), who was returning from an injury that kept him out the last three games. Senior point guard Jacob Young also reached double figures with 11 points against the Terps.

Coming off the bench, Johnson was not only successful on the offensive end, but he also dominated the post defensively and finished the game with two blocks while cleaning up the glass with a game-high 16 rebounds.

“Wow, They were even better tonight than I thought.,” Turgeon said. “Now, they didn’t have Geo Baker in most of the games that I watched. He got hurt nine minutes into the season. And he gives them a lot more depth. And then he made I think three threes. So that really helps them. It gives them another ball-handler, veteran guy.

“They’re really talented. The Jacob Young kid plays with no fear and they’re having fun. They’re having fun out there and that’s what we need to do. We need to have a little bit more fun when we play. We’re letting shots affect the way we act and they’re playing loose. They’re good. They’re really good, especially if Johnson plays like that. Holy smokes. They’re a heck of a team.”

The Terps were led by sophomore forward Donta Scott’s team-high 20 points and eight rebounds on Monday night. Scott has now scored 11 or more points in four straight games and in five of six games this season as he continues his breakout campaign for Maryland.

“He’s more aggressive. He has to be,” Turgeon said of Scott. “And then he’s shooting the ball better. He has worked hard on his shot. He’s shooting the ball better and he’s confident out there. He’s got toughness to him. He just needs a little bit of help right now. It’s like you don’t want to have to take him off the floor, and he’s having to guard the center. We’re just trying to figure it out as we go. But he’s been good. Thank God.”

Despite trailing for more than 15 minutes of the first half, Maryland went into halftime leading by one. But the Scarlet Knights quickly went on a 23-10 run to start the second half and had an answer every time the Terps brought it close.

“Every time we made a play they answered it,” Turgeon said.

Ayala was the only other Terps player in double figures with 12 points, but Maryland didn’t get the production it needed out of junior wing Aaron Wiggins or senior Darryl Morsell. Morsell did some dirty work by ripping down eight boards, but he kept shooting despite being cold and shot just 3-for-13 from the field against Rutgers.

“He’s pressing a little bit,” Turgeon said of Morsell. “He wants to do it so badly that he’s pressing. And I feel bad for him because he has really gotten better. He has shot the ball better. He has really gotten better. He just has to relax, see a couple go down, and I think you’ll see a different Darryl.”

Maryland will look to get back in the win column when it hosts La Salle Dec. 22.