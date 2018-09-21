COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of a disappointing loss in its home-opener against Temple, Maryland (2-1) is looking to bounce back and begin Big Ten play with a victory when it hosts Minnesota (3-0) in College Park Sept. 22.

But it will be no easy task as the Golden Gophers come in at 3-0 after allowing an average of just nine points per game so far this season. Even with an offensive-minded interim head coach in Matt Canada, the Terps failed to score on offense last weekend against Temple. But Canada and his players know they have to lock in on that side of the ball even more this week with an even more dangerous defense coming to town.

“Excited about our kids, the way they came in [Sunday],” Canada said at his weekly press conference Sept. 17. “They were very much excited to get back going. We’re excited to play Minnesota, a defense that’s given up only nine points a game. They’re 3-0. The best thing you can see about them on both sides of the ball is how hard they play. I think they play extremely hard as a football team. It’s a program that’s continuing to build, continuing to get better. Again, their defense is giving up nothing right now. Offensively they’re doing a great job as well. It’s a really good football team. It’s the first Big Ten opponent we have and we’re excited to go play them.”

Despite Minnesota’s defensive prowess, Maryland’s offensive playmakers are eager for the challenge and ready to redeem itself from a lackluster performance against Temple.

“We don’t look back in the past,” Terps senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs said. “Temple was a great team but it’s time to move forward this week. We have a great team coming in in Minnesota. We’re just looking forward to the competition between both teams. They have a great defense and we look forward to the opportunity.”

Coming off a week in which he blocked and punt and returned it for a touchdown, Terps pass rusher Jesse Aniebonam is hoping to keep his momentum rolling into conference play. He and his teammates understand that both Minnesota and Maryland have enough talent to win the game Saturday. However, Aniebonam believes the outcome will be decided by who shows up more focused and plays harder that day.

“All credit to them,” Aniebonam said. “I know that they play hard. I know that they play fast. They’re a well-coached team and it just comes down to who’s going to play harder, who’s going to pay faster. And I truly believe that’s our team. So that’s what everyone needs to focus on this week. Everyone knows that when it comes to Big Ten play everybody needs to hunker down and really focus so we can be great and I think that’s what we’re going to do.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Golden Gophers also have some weapons that the Terps need to be mindful of, namely junior wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who led the Big Ten in yards per reception (19.3) while catching seven touchdowns last season.

"He's a dynamic player,” Canada said. “Like you said, he's making a lot of catches. I think he's a converted quarterback, so obviously you've got that threat. You have to pay attention to that. But he is making plays...On offense they're making plays, they're getting the ball to him and other playmakers that they have. I think you can see they're playing really, really hard and he's a big part of the success they're having on offense so we're going to have to know where he is. Which is common in most games. There's always somebody you've got to see where they are, but he's a very good football player."

Canada isn’t just familiar with the talent of some of Minnesota’s biggest playmakers, he also knows a thing or two about the Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, who he spent time coaching with at Northern Illinois.

“Yeah obviously I was there his whole career [at Northern Illinois],” Canada said. “I was the running back coach then the quarterback coach then the coordinator the last year. P.J. and I stayed in touch and tremendous credit to P.J., he is a guy that – he and Thomas Hammock were on our staff that year and then after that season they both went to the convention and put on their coat and ties and went around and said they were going to be big-time coaches. Thomas is the running backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens and P.J. has been a head coach now for [five] years but he’s done a tremendous job, he has great energy, he has great passion. His football teams are playing for him, there is no question about that. I’m happy for him he’s done a great job.”

Adding to the pressure of redeeming themselves from a loss and getting off to a fast start in conference play, the Terps will also have to work around the distraction of having the results of the ongoing investigation into the culture of Maryland’s football program released on Friday afternoon.

However, as they’ve been doing up to this point, the Terps are staying focused on getting their next win and honoring their fallen teammate, Jordan McNair, in the process.

"We're going to worry about the football game,” Canada said. “That's our job, that's our charge and that's what we're going to do. I continue to say how proud I am of our players for focusing on their job, on going to school, on playing football and on grieving Jordan. That's what they're worried about."

Maryland and Minnesota are set to kickoff in College Park Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.