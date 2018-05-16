Maryland football has added a game with the University of Buffalo to the 2022 schedule, the program announced on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to be played at Maryland Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

With the addition of the Buffalo game, Maryland has now scheduled two of their three non-conference contests for 2022, as the Terps are set to travel down to North Carolina for a Sept. 10 meeting with the Charlotte 49ers.

It will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron between Maryland and Buffalo.