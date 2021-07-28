Maryland football announces future home-and-home series with UCF

Maryland football has agreed to a future home-and-home series with UCF with the games to be played in 2025 and 2028, the schools announced on Wednesday.

The Terps will host UCF in the opening game of the series on August 30, 2025 in College Park, before traveling to Orlando to take on the Knights on September 9, 2028.

The Terps and Knights have met two other times previously, with the Maryland having won a double-overtime thriller in Orlando, 30-24, in 2016. Backup quarterback Tyrell Pigrome scored the game-winning touchdown for the Terps on a 24-yard run in his only play of the game.

The Knights won the return game in College Park the following year by a score of 38-10.

The Terps are set to open the 2021 season Saturday, Sept. 4 when they host border rival West Virginia. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET and be broadcast on ESPN.