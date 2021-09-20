Maryland football bowl projections: Where Terps are slotted before Week 4
The Terps continued to climb the rankings following their 20-17 road win at Illinois Friday night, remaining undefeated and moving to 3-0 on the season. Maryland received 29 points in the Associated Press poll this week, which unofficially put the Terps at No. 30 nationally. That is up from the 14 points and an unofficial ranking of No. 37 the Terps garnered the week prior following their blowout win over Howard.
If the Terps can continue to win, their bowl projections should continue to keep improving.
Below is a look at the current Maryland bowl projections ahead of the Terps' Week 4 matchup with Kent State.
Expert Bowl Projections
Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Gasparilla Bowl vs. Texas Tech
CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Quick Lane Bowl vs. Central Michigan
ESPN (Kyle Bonagua): Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Baylor
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Music City Bowl vs. Ole Miss
TSR's take
Three games into the season and the Terps are halfway to bowl eligibility. Maryland plays their final non-conference game of the season Saturday versus Kent State and win there would have them knocking on the door of a bowl birth with two-thirds of the season left to play.
While the Terps have not been bowling since 2016, the last bowl they played in was the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. Our guess is that the Maryland administration will do everything in it's power to avoid a return trip to the Motor City. A trip to Florida to play a Big 12 Texas team would likely be one that Maryland fans would be interested in taking. A trip to Nashville to play an SEC foe would also be ideal. If the Terps can keep stacking up wins, a trip down south could be come a reality.