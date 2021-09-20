Maryland football bowl projections: Where Terps are slotted before Week 4

The Terps continued to climb the rankings following their 20-17 road win at Illinois Friday night, remaining undefeated and moving to 3-0 on the season. Maryland received 29 points in the Associated Press poll this week, which unofficially put the Terps at No. 30 nationally. That is up from the 14 points and an unofficial ranking of No. 37 the Terps garnered the week prior following their blowout win over Howard.

If the Terps can continue to win, their bowl projections should continue to keep improving.

Below is a look at the current Maryland bowl projections ahead of the Terps' Week 4 matchup with Kent State.