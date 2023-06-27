Maryland football landed a second commitment in as many days June 27, as Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy four-star cornerback Larry Tarver announced via social media he was flipping his pledge from FIU to the Terps.

Tarver chose the Terps over FIU, Louisville and Texas A&M after taking his first visit to College Park just days earlier.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back originally committed to FIU back in April. But offers from the Aggies and Terps in late May led to a pair of official visits in the month of June.

Tarver took his first official visit to Texas A&M back on June 9 before officially visiting Maryland a couple of weeks later.

The Miami speedster ran track this past spring, competing in the 100 meters as well as the 4x100 relay.

Tarver becomes the 12th overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the second cornerback, joining Georgia three-star Lakhi Roland. He also becomes the first Rivals four-star commit in the class.