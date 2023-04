Maryland football landed its third commitment in the 2024 class Wednesday, as Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove three-star athlete Lakhi Roland made his announcement via social media.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Peach State product chose the Terps over offers from Boston College, Colorado, UConn and more.

Roland earned second-team defense all-region honors from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a defensive back following his junior season this past fall. He was initially offered by Maryland offensive line coach Brian Braswell back in February as a cornerback.

Roland is the second athlete in the class to commit to head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps, joining four-star Terek McCant. German linebacker Justin Okoronkwo was the first commitment of the class.