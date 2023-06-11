It was a daily double for Maryland football June 11, as Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International linebacker Keyari James announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

James chose the Terps over offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte and others.

A native of Canada, James visited College Park multiple times during the spring as he got to know his position coach, Lance Thompson.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder wasted little time in choosing the Terps, announcing his commitment immediately following the conclusion of his official visit.

With the addition of James, the Terps now have two linebacker commits, both originally from outside the United States, with Justin Onkoronkwo hailing from Germany.

James is the seventh overall commit for the Terps in the 2024 class and the second of the day. He is not yet rated by Rivals.