The Terps landed their first commitment of the 2024 class on Tuesday, as German linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announced his pledge on social media.

The Baltimore, Maryland native chose the Terps over offers from Michigan and Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder received offers from the Wolverines and Nittany Lions after impressing those staffs while camping stateside over the summer.

Okoronkwo was most recently in College Park the weekend of Nov. 18 on a visit for the Ohio State game. He was offered a scholarship while on the visit.

Okoronkwo currently plays for the Fursty Razorbacks in Furstenfeldbruck, Germany.