Maryland football added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday, as Allentown (Pa.) Central Catholic defensive lineman Braheem Battles announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Battles chose the Terps over offers from James Madison and Temple.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Battles visited Maryland back in April of 2023, also taking in Rutgers and Syracuse. He returned to College Park this past season for the Indiana game before picking up an offer from the Terps back on Jan. 23.

Defensive coordinator Brian Stewart led the way in Battle's recruitment, along with area recruiter and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Battles was named first-team All-State as a defensive tackle this past season for Central Catholic.

Battles becomes the third overall commit for 2025 and the second from the state of Pennsylvania, joining Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep three-star offensive lineman Kahlil Stewart who committed back on Feb. 13.