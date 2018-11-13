Ward was the first to announce his decommitment on Twitter.

Following the firing of head coach DJ Durkin and with the search process for the next coach just getting underway, Maryland lost a pair of Florida three-star commits November 13 in Tampa Catholic (Fla.) athlete Ahmarean Brown and Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) running back Treshaun Ward.

Brown took to Twitter shortly after to also announce that he was reopening his recruitment.

Ward, the was the first player to commit to Maryland after DJ Durkin had been placed on paid administrative leave back in early September.

Brown, the 32nd-ranked athlete in the nation according to Rivals, committed to Maryland back on April 14, choosing the Terps over a host of P5 offers.

Maryland has now lost three commitments since the dismissal of DJ Durkin, with Fairfax (Va.) Flint Hill three-star safety Trey Rucker reopening his recruitment back on November 5. As things stand now, the Terps currently have an eight-man class, with two star athlete Dino Tomlin, son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the most recent to commit.