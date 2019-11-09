Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, scored touchdowns on its first six possessions Nov. 9, as the Buckeyes handed Maryland (3-7, 1-6) its fifth straight loss, 73-14.

Buckeyes redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Fields completed 16-of-25 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, while also adding 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to his totals.

Ohio State carried a 42-0 lead into halftime and elected to play its backup quarterbacks Chris Chugunov and Gunner Hoak in the second half. Chugunov finished 8-for-11 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State outgained Maryland 705-139 in total yards in what was an utterly dominant performance by the Buckeyes.

Junior running back J.K. Dobbins tallied 90 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Buckeyes before halftime and was also rested in the second half along with many of Ohio State’s starters. Junior tailback Demario McCall and freshman Marcus Crowley handled the groundwork for Ohio State in the second half and finished with a combined 160 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Chris Olave not only hauled in a game-high five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, he also was on the receiving end of a flawless onside kick recovery by Ohio State in the first half. Buckeyes wide receivers Garrett Wilson, K.J. Hill, and Binjimen Victor all also had at least three receptions and a touchdown against the Terps on Saturday.

Josh Jackson started the game under center for the Terps but played just three drives before being replaced by Tyrrell Pigrome. Pigrome had completed 4-of-8 pass attempts for 42 yards and an interception when Maryland head coach Mike Locksley decided to go back to Jackson midway through the third quarter. Jackson completed 2-of-5 pass attempts for 7 yards before leaving the game in the first half, and the Virginia Tech grad-transfer finished 4-for-9 for 35 yards and a touchdown. Pigrome would re-enter the game for the Terps in the fourth quarter but did not attempt another pass.

Maryland found no luck running the ball either, as junior running back Javon Leake led the Terps with nine carries for 55 yards. Anthony McFarland had just six carries for 7 yards, and junior tailback Tayon Fleet-Davis finished with eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The Terps made their first big play of the game on defense on Ohio State’s first drive of the second half when outside linebacker Keandre Jones recorded a strip-sack on Chugunov. Jones played for the Buckeyes for three seasons before transferring to Maryland this past offseason. He now has a team-leading seven sacks this year.

Maryland avoided the shutout and got on the board with a touchdown pass from Jackson to sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus late in the third quarter to cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 52-7. Fleet-Davis would find paydirt later in the second half for Maryland’s second touchdown after a pass interference penalty set the Terps up inside the red zone.

Maryland will have a bye next week as the Terps get set to host Nebraska on Nov. 23.