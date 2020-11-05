TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland Football Notebook: Week 3

No Nchamdi Again, But Boletepeli Back

The Terps will be without junior JACK linebacker Durell Nchami once again Saturday at Penn State. Nchami, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, was still listed as a starter on last week's two-deep but was no where to be found on this week's depth chart after missing the Terps' win over Minnesota. Once again, the loss of Nchami is perceived as a big one as he was considered one of the team's top pass rushers heading into last season and again heading into this year.

Maryland will have Joseph Boletepeli back after he missed last week's game due to concussion protocol. Boletepeli started at defensive end for the Terps in their season-opening loss at Northwestern but is being moved back to the JACK linebacker spot where he'll replace Nchami this week.

Boletepeli was arguably Maryland's top pass rusher in camp but struggled in the Terps' opener versus Northwestern. Maryland will need Boletepeli to step up this week and get pressure on the quarterback if they hope to pull the upset.

Still Thriving As Starter

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the first two weeks of the season has been the play of cornerback Tarheeb Still. The true freshman has recorded eight solo tackles so far while being tasked with the job of trying to shut down one of the nation's top receivers in Minnesota's Rashod Bateman last week.

"I've been really impressed with how he competes," Locksley said of Still. "It's something he did in practice and earned the right to be the starter. Going against the top players in the country, not just our league, in Bateman and now Dotson."

While his ability to compete in practice has helped him carve out a major role in the Terps' secondary, sometimes being green can be an advantage.

"Tarheeb is a guy that is really competitive," said Locksley. "He's a guy that falls into that category that if he's good enough, he's old enough. We love the energy and the way he approaches the game. Because one of the benefits of playing young players is that sometimes they don't know what they don't know. He doesn't go out in awe and the stage doesn't seem too big for him, because he's one of the guys that shows up and worries about taking care of his business and using the fundamentals and the techniques we've been teaching him."

Still will have his hands full once again this week with Jahan Dotson, who is currently 28th in the nation in yards per catch (19.8) and tied for 30th nationally with four receiving touchdowns, despite the fact he has only played in two games. Penn State is also looking at getting local product Cameron Sullivan-Brown back this week, who was projected to be one of the Nittany Lions' top wideouts this season.

Terps Struggling to Set the Edge

One area where the Terps defense has really struggled so far this season is in setting the edge. Against Northwestern, Maryland's defense seemed virtually unable to set the edge and contain the Wildcats' running backs who were able to get down the sideline for big gains numerous times en route to 325 rushing yards. The Terps also struggled setting the edge for most of the game versus Minnesota, as running back Mohamed Ibrahim was able to get outside and pick up big chunks of yardage.

"I've been pleased with the interior parts of our defense, but we haven't been really good on the edge," Locksley said.

The Terps defense did show some life late versus Minnesota, getting some big stops that led to their comeback victory. They also get back Joseph Boletepeli this week, who Locksley believes should help in setting the edge. Some changes up front could be the answer moving forward.

"The way we've tried to do it is we've added numbers to the box which now puts a little pressure on our secondary to have to play man coverage on the back end and limit big plays in the passing game," Locksley said. "But I'm hoping that we can build off of how we played defense in the fourth quarter versus Minnesota. Getting Boletepeli back is a definite plus for us."



