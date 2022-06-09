Maryland football officially announces the addition of three transfers

Edwards, a Burke, Va. native who redshirted for the Deamon Decons last season as a true freshman, is a former Rivals three-star who compiled over 5,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards at Lake Braddock High School to go along with 59 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns during his prep career. He starred in Wake Forest’s spring game back in April, completing 12 of 14 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns before deciding to transfer.

Edwards, will be reunited with his brother Kyle Edwards in College Park. Kyle was a walk-on quarterback at Alabama while Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley was on Saban's staff and is currently a graduate assistant for Locksley and the Terps. Edwards is expected to compete for and win the backup quarterback job behind returning starter Taulia Tagovailoa. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Chibueze, a Woodbridge, Va. native, played in 24 games over the past four seasons at Liberty, totaling 37 tackles (20 solo), two sacks and a forced fumble. He played in 10 games this past season, recording 18 tackles (nine solo) to go along with a pair of sacks. He should add some much needed experience and depth along the interior defensive line, especially following the loss of expected starter Darrell Jackson, who transferred to Miami this offseason. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Fuller, who hails from Ft. Myers, Fla., played in 17 games over the past three seasons at Florida State, totaling 11 tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss and one sack. A former Rivals250 prospect, Fuller played in 11 games this past season, recording eight tackles, including three for loss with one sack in the season opener against No. 9 Notre Dame. A junior, Fuller will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Mike Locksley and the Terps still have multiple scholarships remaining for next season and are expected to add more transfers this summer. The Terps were thought to be the leaders for former Alabama wideout Javon Baker following his de-commitment from Kentucky, but with some off-the-field issues that needed to be cleared, he ended up committing to UCF.