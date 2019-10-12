Maryland (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) entered its cross-divisional Big Ten matchup with Purdue (2-4, 1-2) as a road favorite for the third time this season and second weekend in a row, but a slow start by the Terps that gave the Boilermakers all the momentum they needed in front of their Homecoming crowd led to a 40-14 loss by the visiting team in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Missing its two best offensive players didn’t affect Purdue, as the Boilermakers took a 13-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game and didn’t slow down from there, moving the ball up and down the field on the Terps with ease the entire game.



Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer was near perfect, completing 33-of-41 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Plummer and the Purdue offense were particularly efficient on third down. The Boilermakers were able to extend drives throughout the game by going 11-for-18 on third down against a Maryland defense that had no answers.

True freshman wideout David Bell and fifth-year senior tight end Brycen Hopkins did most of the damage in the passing game for the Boilermakers. Bell got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Plummer and followed that up with an 8-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth. He finished with nine receptions for 138 yards and the two scores.

Hopkins torched Maryland’s safeties, particularly Deon Jones, in this contest. Hopkins converted his team-high 12 targets into 10 receptions for 140 yards, both a career-high.

Purdue came into the game as one of the worst rushing teams in the country, but Boilermakers freshman running back King Doerue picked up tough yards when he needed them on Saturday, finishing with 69 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also added three receptions for 28 yards to his totals.

In all, Purdue’s offense put up 547 total yards, picked up 24 first downs, went a perfect 5-for-5 in the red zone, and only allowed one sack in what was a very clean game by the Boilermakers and head coach Jeff Brohm.

It was the opposite for Maryland, which struggled to move and protect the ball. With backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome making the start after Josh Jackson injured his ankle in last weekend’s win over Rutgers, the Terps offense couldn’t get out of its own way against Purdue.

Perhaps Pigrome’s best throw of the day was to running back Anthony McFarland who broke free in the red zone on a wheel route. The throw hit McFarland in the hands for what would have been a touchdown, but the redshirt sophomore was unable to haul it in.

That was one of few well-placed passes by Pigrome, who struggled with his accuracy throughout the game, only completing 21-of-39 passes for 218 yards and two interceptions.

The little damage Maryland’s offense did cause was mostly due to Pigrome’s legs. The junior picked up some large chunks on the ground, including a 61-yard touchdown on a naked bootleg to bring the Terps within one score in the first half. Pigrome finished with 107 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Junior running back Javon Leake, who got the start on Saturday, scored the Terps’ first touchdown on a 21-yard scamper and added to Maryland’s ground production by rushing for 79 yards on seven carries.

McFarland only had four rushes for 4 yards and was seldom used by the Terps throughout the game. He has been dealing with a sprained ankle for a few weeks now, which could be the reason for his reduced role.

Terps wide receiver Dontay Demus was one of few bright spots for Maryland’s offense on Saturday. Demus was targeted 15 times and hauled in 10 receptions for 105 yards, both a career-high for the sophomore.

Besides playing on Saturday without Jackson, who didn’t make the trip to West Lafayette, the Terps were also short starting cornerback Marcus Lewis, who continues to recover from a knee injury.