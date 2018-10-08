COLLEGE PARK, Md -- Senior running back Ty Johnson has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.

Johnson had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give Maryland an early 7-3 lead at No. 15 Michigan this past Saturday. It was Johnson’s second career kickoff return for a touchdown, as he also had a 100-yard kickoff return TD at Ohio State in 2017.

Johnson enters this week's game with 3,935 career all-purpose yards as he looks to become just the fourth Terp ever to surpass the 4,000 career all-purpose yardage mark, joining all-time Maryland greats Torrey Smith (5,264), LaMont Jordan (4,960) and Stefon Diggs (4,106).

It marks the third Big Ten weekly award for Johnson, who was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Sept. 26, 2016 and special teams player of the week on Oct. 9, 2017.

Maryland returns to action this Saturday at noon in College Park when they face Rutgers for homecoming.