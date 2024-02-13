Maryland football has landed a commitment from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's three-star offensive lineman Kahlil Stewart , he announced Tuesday evening via social media.

Stewart chose the Terps over offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Penn State, Virginia Tech and more.

The 6-foot-4, 317-pounder began his high school career at Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic before transferring to city rival St. Joseph's Prep ahead of the 2023 season for his junior year.

Stewart started at left guard for the Hawks this past season, helping his team to a 12-1 record, a Pennsylvania 6A State Championship and a No. 7 ranking in the final 2023 MaxPreps Top 25, earning Second Team All-Catholic honors for his play.

While Stewart played along the interior last season as a junior, he is expected to anchor the St. Joseph's offensive line at tackle in 2024 and projects as a possible right tackle at the next level.

While Maryland has had past success recruiting Philly with players like current NFL wide receiver D.J. Moore, the Terps haven't signed a high school prospect from the City of Brotherly Love since former cornerback Kenny Bennett of Simon Gratz in 2017.

Stewart becomes the second commit in the Terps' 2025 class and the first offensive lineman taken.