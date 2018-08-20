COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland football will honor Jordan McNair both this season and beyond, former teammates Ellis McKennie and Johnny Jordan announced during a Monday morning press conference at Cole Field House.

With the entire Maryland football team standing behind him, interim head coach Matt Canada began by saying a few opening words about the team.

"Since Jordan's passing, we as a football program and been grieving and mourning in our own way together," Canada said. "Our football players have spent a lot of time in trying to decide the best way to honor Jordan and his memory and they are going to tell you about it to day and they are very proud to do that."

McKinnie followed Canada and first discussed the ways in which the team will honor McNair this season on the field. Those ways include a No. 79 decal sticker they will wear on the back of their helmets throughout the season and a moment of silence to be held before both the Texas and Temple games.

"We come here today as University of Maryland football players to change the conversation," McKinnie began. "It's time to get back to what is important and that is honoring our fallen friend, brother and teammate, Jordan McNair. The moment that we stop saying his name, the moment that we begin to forget, his legacy will begin to fade. But we plan to have his legacy live on forever and we plan to never forget. This season, Jordan's spirit will be living again in each and every one of us. Every play we make, every snap we take will be in Jordan's honor."

McKennie also announced a scholarship that will be awarded in McNair's honor.

"In addition, one Maryland football student athlete every year will be bestowed with a scholarship in Jordan's honor," said McKennie.

Sophomore offensive lineman Johnny Jordan followed McKennie and announced several other initiatives in which the football team will honor McNair.

"Jordan was one of the best friends, teammates and roommates that anyone could ever ask for," Johnny Jordan began. "He was a gentle giant and we as a team will continue to carry on his legacy both this season and far beyond. The offensive line room in the newly renovated Cole Field House will be named after Jordan. No member of the University of Maryland football team will wear the No. 79 through his graduation year and he will be honored on Senior Day with his class. Jordan's locker will be encased in glass in the Gossett Football Team House and will be moved to Cole Field House when we move there permanently."

Following the prepared statements by the players, which lasted approximately two and a half minutes, the team filed out of Cole Field House and did not take any questions from media.

Maryland opens the 2018 season September 1 when they will host Texas at FedEx Field.