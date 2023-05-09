A native of Kyiv, Ukraine, Dziuba spent two seasons in College Park. As a sophomore he played in eight games, averaging 4.1 minutes while recording a total of three points — which came on a made three-pointer in the Terps' season opener versus Quinnipiac— three rebounds and two steals. This past season as a junior he averaged 2.2 minutes of action in five games and did not not score a point while recording one rebound.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder began his college career at Arizona State where at the time, he was the youngest player in Division I basketball at just 17 years old. He will have two years of eligibility remaining to play at a new school.

With the departure of Dziuba, the Terps are now at the required limit of 13 scholarships. The recent announcement that former Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo would join the Maryland program briefly put them one player above the 13 scholarship limit. It is expected the roster is likely now set for next season.

Dziuba is the fourth player to transfer out of the program this offseason, joining redshirt freshman wing Ike Cornish (Ohio), senior wing Hakim Hart (Villanova) and fellow junior big man Arnaud Revaz (Weber State).