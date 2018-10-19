Maryland freshman Jalen 'Stix' Smith was one of 21 players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday.

The award annually recognizes the top center in Division I men’s basketball.

Smith, a 6-foot-10 Baltimore native, was rated a five-star and the No. 24-ranked player in the country according to Rivals. He was also named a McDonald's All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic.

The Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph product helped the Gaels to 31-8 record and a Baltimore Catholic League title as a senior, averaging 23 points, 12.5 rebounds and three blocks per game. He was twice named Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year and was a two-time BCL Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win the award multiple times since former Temple star Mark Karcher won the award three times between 1995 and 1997.

Since arriving in College Park, Smith has wasted no time making his impact felt as a Terrapin, as he was named the MVP of the team’s final game on tour in Italy after posting 12 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Netherlands “B” National team.

By mid-February, the watch list of 21 players will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be announced and the winner will be presented the award at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on Friday, April 12, 2019.