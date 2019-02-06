LINCOLN, Neb. -- In the first meeting between No. 24 Maryland (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) and Nebraska (13-10, 3-9) this season, Terps freshman forward Jalen “Stix” Smith hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds to lift his team to a two-point victory. In the rematch at Pinnacle Bank Arena Feb. 6, it was Smith who again put Maryland on his shoulders with 18 points and 11 rebounds, propelling the Terps to a 60-45 road win and a season sweep of the Cornhuskers.

“[Smith] was good,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “He was really good.”

After a slow start to the game from the Terps, Smith scored 11 consecutive points in the first half to give Maryland its first offensive run and the lead. His double-double marked his third of the season as Smith continues to put in extra work to adapt to the physicality of the Big Ten.

“We were really struggling; it was 15-8 and Stix really kind of changed the game for us offensively because we were really struggling,” Turgeon said. “Since the Michigan State game, I think Stix has got like four or five extra workouts in because I asked him to. And then after practice he sticks around and we get the pads on and we beat on him pretty good trying to toughen him up a little bit, and it’s starting to carry over.

“He still had the ball stripped out of his hands a couple times tonight on rebounds that he had but he’s working to become a better player and that’s great to see. We need him. Stix is working. He’s getting more involved. He’s getting more comfortable. And tonight he had some matchups where we could throw it into to him on the post and he could exploit it.”

Smith was joined in his frontcourt dominance by Terps sophomore center Bruno Fernando, who recorded his 15th double-double of the year by posting 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, which also happens to be the most boards ever by an opposing player at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“All Bruno [Fernando] wanted to do was win the game,” Turgeon said. “He was doubled off the passer. He was doubled big-big. He was doubled off of Darryl [Morsell]. He was doubled in three different directions and he didn’t care if he scored he just wanted to make the right plays. And then when they went straight up, we made a nice adjustment that we’ve been working on and he was able to score. I thought he was terrific. I thought all he wanted to do was win the game and play well, and he didn’t care if he had to pass it out of the double team 14 times. That’s a big step from last year.”

As impressive as the bigs were for the Terps Wednesday night, it was Maryland’s defense that was the biggest factor in the 15-point victory. Nebraska was held to just 21 percent from the field and only hit four threes as the Cornhuskers failed to get anything going offensively past the first eight minutes of the game.

Most of Nebraska’s hot start was consumed by junior forward Isaiah Roby, who scored 12 of the Cornhuskers’ first 15 points. But Maryland eventually tightened up defensively and Roby was held to just eight points the rest of the game on his way to a game-high 20 points to go along with his 14 rebounds.

“We were great defensively,” Turgeon said. “Stix and Bruno and Ricky Lindo, our fours and fives were great defensively. We did a nice job on Palmer, who is a terrific player from our area. Our guys were locked in. Anthony [Cowan] was great on [Glynn] Watson. We did a pretty nice job on [Isaiah] Roby after he got going. But that’s the smartest we’ve played defensively this season, so it was good to see.”

A positive sign for the Terps in their win over the Cornhuskers was the fact that they were able to do so in convincing fashion despite their leading scorer and point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scoring just five points on 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from three. While Cowan struggled offensively, he was a key cog in Maryland’s defensive efforts and held Cornhuskers point guard Glynn Watson to a season-low zero points on 0-for-8 shooting.

“That’s awesome that we did that,” Turgeon said. “[Cowan] is frustrated. He knows he didn’t play well but he defended and Watson is pretty good. So he did what he had to do--four assists, one turnover. So he did some really good things out there, he just didn’t make shots. But I thought his body language was better for not making shots.”

Maryland struggled from the line Wednesday night, shooting just 9-for-18 from the charity stripe, but was good in virtually every other facet of the game. The Terps won’t be writing home about their 38 percent shooting from the field but limiting their turnovers and coming away with a plus-11 rebound margin helped lead to Maryland’s dominant performance.

After playing five of their last six games away from home, Maryland is now one win from matching last year’s total as it begins a stretch of three straight games against ranked opponents with No. 15 Purdue, No. 7 Michigan, and No. 20 Iowa.

“We’re getting better. Our schedule is really demanding right now but we’re getting better. We got better at Wisconsin, we got better tonight and hopefully we’ll continue to get better. It’s good to go home and play a home game. It’s kind of unique. It has been awhile, right? Five of six on the road.”