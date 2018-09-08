Maryland (0-0) vs. Bowling Green (0-1)

When & Where: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. ET, Doyt L. Perry Stadium (Bowling Green, Ohio)

Weather Forecast: Bowling Green/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: None (Streaming on ESPN+) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Dan Gutowsky (play-by-play), Bobby Carpenter (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 199

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Line: Terps - 14

Series history: Bowling Green leads Maryland in the all-time series 1-0, with the Falcons winning 48-27 in Austin on Sept. 15, 2015.

Pregame coverage:

WATCH: Matt Canada previews Week 2 matchup with Bowling Green

Maryland not looking ahead, focused on Bowling Green

Terps beating Texas took total team effort

The Terrapin Ten: Post Texas