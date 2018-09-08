Maryland Game Day: Bowling Green
Maryland (0-0) vs. Bowling Green (0-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. ET, Doyt L. Perry Stadium (Bowling Green, Ohio)
Television: None (Streaming on ESPN+) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Dan Gutowsky (play-by-play), Bobby Carpenter (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 199
Line: Terps - 14
Series history: Bowling Green leads Maryland in the all-time series 1-0, with the Falcons winning 48-27 in Austin on Sept. 15, 2015.
Pregame coverage:
WATCH: Matt Canada previews Week 2 matchup with Bowling Green
Maryland not looking ahead, focused on Bowling Green
Terps beating Texas took total team effort