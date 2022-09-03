Maryland Game Day: Buffalo
Buffalo (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Meghan McKeown (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 111
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Line: Terps -24.5
Over/Under: 64.5
Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Buffalo
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Buffalo starters as recruits
Terps, Locksley hope to make good first impression in season opener
WATCH: Mike Locksley gives final update ahead of Buffalo