Buffalo (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Meghan McKeown (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 111

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -24.5

Over/Under: 64.5

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Pregame coverage:

