Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 119, XM Channel 195

Line: Terps -17.5

Over/Under: 53

Series history: This is the first ever meeting between the Terps and Illini.

Pregame coverage:

In first-ever meeting, Illinois game will have familiar feel for some

Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois

WATCH: Matt Canada previews Illinois