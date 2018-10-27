Maryland Game Day: Illinois
Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 119, XM Channel 195
Line: Terps -17.5
Over/Under: 53
Series history: This is the first ever meeting between the Terps and Illini.
Pregame coverage:
In first-ever meeting, Illinois game will have familiar feel for some