Maryland Game Day: Illinois

Maryland (2-0) at Illinois (1-2)

When & Where: Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois)

Weather Forecast: Champaign/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: FS1 (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Alex Faust (play-by-play), Petros Papadakis (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -7

Over/Under: 61.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 1-0, with the Terps winning 66-33 in College Park on Oct. 27, 2018.

Captains: Ami Finau, Darryl Jones, Johari Branch

Pregame coverage:

Three Keys to Victory: Illinois

Maryland football ready for first ever trip to Illinois

Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois

Comparing Maryland football and Illinois starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Illinois

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 3 press conference