Maryland Game Day: Illinois
Maryland (2-0) at Illinois (1-2)
When & Where: Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois)
Television: FS1 (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Alex Faust (play-by-play), Petros Papadakis (color)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83
Line: Terps -7
Over/Under: 61.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 1-0, with the Terps winning 66-33 in College Park on Oct. 27, 2018.
Captains: Ami Finau, Darryl Jones, Johari Branch
Pregame coverage:
Three Keys to Victory: Illinois
Maryland football ready for first ever trip to Illinois
Comparing Maryland football and Illinois starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Illinois