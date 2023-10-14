Illinois (2-4) at Maryland (5-1)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium

Television: NBC (Streaming on Peacock) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136

Line: Terps -13.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-0, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 20-17 in Champaign, Ill. on Sept. 17, 2021.

Captains: Beau Brade, Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton II

