Maryland Game Day: Illinois
Illinois (2-4) at Maryland (5-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Television: NBC (Streaming on Peacock) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
Line: Terps -13.5
Over/Under: 51.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-0, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 20-17 in Champaign, Ill. on Sept. 17, 2021.
Captains: Beau Brade, Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton II
Pregame coverage:
