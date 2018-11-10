Maryland(5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Indiana (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium

Weather Forecast: Bloomington/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jeremy Leman (color)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Listen Online | WMUC Sports

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 134, XM Channel 383

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +1

Over/Under: 54.5

Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 4-2, with the Terps winning 42-39 in College Park on Oct. 28, 2017.

Pregame coverage:

Maryland trying to become bowl eligible as Canada returns to Bloomington

Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana