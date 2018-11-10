Maryland Game Day: Indiana
Maryland(5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Indiana (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium
Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jeremy Leman (color)
Line: Terps +1
Over/Under: 54.5
Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 4-2, with the Terps winning 42-39 in College Park on Oct. 28, 2017.
Maryland trying to become bowl eligible as Canada returns to Bloomington