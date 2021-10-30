Maryland Game Day: Indiana
Indiana (2-5) at Maryland (4-3)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Line: Terps -4.0
Over/Under: 49.5
Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 7-2, with the Hoosiers winning the most recent meeting 27-11 (OT) in Bloomington on Nov. 28, 2020.
Captains: Jakorian Bennett, Tyler Baylor, Greg Rose
Pregame coverage:
