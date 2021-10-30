Maryland Game Day: Indiana

Indiana (2-5) at Maryland (4-3)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on FoxSports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 119, XM Channel 196

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -4.0

Over/Under: 49.5

Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 7-2, with the Hoosiers winning the most recent meeting 27-11 (OT) in Bloomington on Nov. 28, 2020.

Captains: Jakorian Bennett, Tyler Baylor, Greg Rose

Pregame coverage:

Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana

Comparing Maryland football and Indiana starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Indiana

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 9 press conference