Maryland (4-2) at Indiana (3-3)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Ind.)

Line: Terps -11.5

Over/Under: 62.5

Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 7-3, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 38-35 in College Park on Oct. 30, 2021.

Captains: Chad Ryland, Jahori Branch, Mosiah Nasili-Kite

