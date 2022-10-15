Maryland Game Day: Indiana
Maryland (4-2) at Indiana (3-3)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Ind.)
Weather Forecast: Bloomington/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (color), Taylor McGregor (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 382
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -11.5
Over/Under: 62.5
Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 7-3, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 38-35 in College Park on Oct. 30, 2021.
Captains: Chad Ryland, Jahori Branch, Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Indiana
Comparing Maryland football and Indiana starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Indiana