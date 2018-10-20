Maryland Game Day: Iowa
Maryland (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Kinnick Stadium
Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color), Molly McGrath (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 199
Line: Terps +9
Over/Under: 43
Series history: Maryland and Iowa are tied in the all-time series 1-1, with the Hawkeyes winning 31-15 in Iowa City on Oct. 31, 2015.
Maryland must limit penalties, force turnovers to pull upset at No. 19 Iowa
How former top prospect Byron Cowart recaptured his swag in College Park
Investigation into Maryland football culture complete
WATCH: Ty Johnson, Byron Cowart and Wade Lees preview Iowa