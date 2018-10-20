Maryland (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Kinnick Stadium

Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 199

Line: Terps +9

Over/Under: 43

Series history: Maryland and Iowa are tied in the all-time series 1-1, with the Hawkeyes winning 31-15 in Iowa City on Oct. 31, 2015.

Pregame coverage:

Maryland must limit penalties, force turnovers to pull upset at No. 19 Iowa

How former top prospect Byron Cowart recaptured his swag in College Park

Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa

Investigation into Maryland football culture complete

WATCH: Ty Johnson, Byron Cowart and Wade Lees preview Iowa

WATCH: Matt Canada previews No. 19 Iowa