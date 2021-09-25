Maryland Game Day: Kent State

Kent State (1-2) at Maryland (3-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 113, XM Channel 210

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -13

Over/Under: 71

Series history: This is the first ever meeting between the Terps and Golden Flashes.

Captains: Kenny Bennett, Jordan Mosley, Carlos Carriere

Pregame coverage:

WATCH: Mike Locksley gives final update before Kent State

Behind Enemy Lines: Kent State

Comparing Maryland football and Kent State starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Kent State

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 4 press conference

Maryland football bowl projections: Where the Terps are slotted before Week 4