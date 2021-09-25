Maryland Game Day: Kent State
Kent State (1-2) at Maryland (3-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Big Ten Network (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Matt McGloin (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 113, XM Channel 210
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -13
Over/Under: 71
Series history: This is the first ever meeting between the Terps and Golden Flashes.
Captains: Kenny Bennett, Jordan Mosley, Carlos Carriere
Pregame coverage:
WATCH: Mike Locksley gives final update before Kent State
Behind Enemy Lines: Kent State
Comparing Maryland football and Kent State starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Kent State
WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 4 press conference
Maryland football bowl projections: Where the Terps are slotted before Week 4