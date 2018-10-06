Maryland (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium

Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color), Todd McShay (sideline)

Line: Terps -17.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 6-1, with the Wolverines winning 35-10 in College Park on Nov. 11, 2017.

Pregame coverage:

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

Terps ready to 'jump in the deep water with the big sharks' coming off bye

Terps defense producing 'by any means necessary'

WATCH: Ty Johnson, Mbi Tanyi preview Michigan

WATCH: Matt Canada previews Big Ten road opener versus Michigan