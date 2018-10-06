Maryland Game Day: Michigan
Maryland (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium
Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color), Todd McShay (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 199
Line: Terps -17.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 6-1, with the Wolverines winning 35-10 in College Park on Nov. 11, 2017.
Pregame coverage:
Terps ready to 'jump in the deep water with the big sharks' coming off bye
Terps defense producing 'by any means necessary'
WATCH: Ty Johnson, Mbi Tanyi preview Michigan
WATCH: Matt Canada previews Big Ten road opener versus Michigan