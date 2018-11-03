Maryland Game Day: Michigan State
Michigan State (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Maryland (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: ESPN2 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Ahmad Brooks (color), Roddy Jones (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Listen Online | WMUC Sports
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 119, XM Channel 202
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +3
Over/Under: 45
Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 7-2, with the Spartans winning 17-7 in East Lansing on Nov. 18, 2017.
Pregame coverage:
Maryland players focused on each other following tumultuous week
Maryland players, media, politicians react to DJ Durkin's firing
Maryland fires DJ Durkin day after reinstatement
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State