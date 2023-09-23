Maryland (3-0) at Michigan State (2-1)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich)

Weather Forecast: East Lansing/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: NBC (Streaming on Peacock) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -7.5

Over/Under: 52.5

Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-3, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 27-13 in College Park on Oct. 1, 2022.

Captains: Beau Brade, Sean Greeley, Taulia Tagovailoa

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for versus Michigan State

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Michigan State starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Michigan State

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 4 press conference