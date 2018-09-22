Maryland Game Day: Minnesota
Minnesota (3-0) at Maryland (2-1)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), J Leman (color), Ally Sturm (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 133, XM Channel 195
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -2.5
Over/Under: 48
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Terps winning 31-24 in College Park on Sept. 30, 2017.
Pregame coverage:
Maryland focused on task at hand as they get set to host Minnesota
From first injury to first touchdown, Anieboman works way back for Maryland
After time off due to injury, McFarland making major impact for Maryland
WATCH: Jesse Aniebonam, Taivon Jacobs preview Minnesota