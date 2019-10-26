Maryland (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, TCF Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (color), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83

Line: Terps +16

Over/Under: 58.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 3-1 with the Terps having won the last meeting Sept. 22, 2018, by a score of 42-13 in College Park.

Pregame coverage:

Five things to watch for: Minnesota

Healed up Terps looking to spoil Minnesota's perfect record

Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Minnesota

WATCH: Players weekly press conference -- Minnesota

First Look: Minnesota

WATCH: Locksley weekly press conference -- Minnesota