Maryland Game Day: Minnesota
Maryland (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, TCF Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)
Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (color), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 83
Line: Terps +16
Over/Under: 58.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 3-1 with the Terps having won the last meeting Sept. 22, 2018, by a score of 42-13 in College Park.
Pregame coverage:
Five things to watch for: Minnesota
Healed up Terps looking to spoil Minnesota's perfect record
WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Minnesota
WATCH: Players weekly press conference -- Minnesota