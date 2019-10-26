News More News
Maryland Game Day: Minnesota

Chig Okonkwo (No. 17) scored his first career touchdown last season versus Minnesota.
Chig Okonkwo (No. 17) scored his first career touchdown last season versus Minnesota. (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Maryland (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, TCF Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Line: Terps +16

Over/Under: 58.5

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 3-1 with the Terps having won the last meeting Sept. 22, 2018, by a score of 42-13 in College Park.

Pregame coverage:

Five things to watch for: Minnesota

Healed up Terps looking to spoil Minnesota's perfect record

Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Minnesota

WATCH: Players weekly press conference -- Minnesota

First Look: Minnesota

WATCH: Locksley weekly press conference -- Minnesota

