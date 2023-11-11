Maryland Game Day: Nebraska
Maryland (5-4, 2-4 in B1G) at Nebraska (5-4, 3-3 in B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Neb.)
Television: Streaming on Peacock - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Paul Bermeister (play-by-play), Kyle Rudolph (color), Lewis Johnson (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 205
Line: Terps -2.5
Over/Under: 42.5
Series history: Nebraska leads the all-time series 2-0, with the Cornhuskers winning the most recent meeting 54-7 in College Park on Nov. 23, 2019.
Captains: Antwain Littleton II, DJ Glaze, Donnell Brown
Pregame coverage:
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Nebraska starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Nebraska