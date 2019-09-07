Maryland Game Day: No. 21 Syracuse
Syracuse (1-0) at Maryland (1-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color), Olivia Dekker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 105, XM Channel 202
Line: Terps -1
Over/Under: 58
Series history: Maryland trails the Orange in the all-time series 15-19-2, with the Terps having won the most recent meeting 34-20 in Syracuse on Sept. 20, 2014.
Pregame coverage:
Locksley hopes fans can help give Terps edge when they host No. 21 Syracuse
Patience pays off for senior wideout DJ Turner
WATCH: Players Week 2 press conference
WATCH: Locksley Week 2 press conference