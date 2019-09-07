News More News
Maryland Game Day: No. 21 Syracuse

Dontay Demus (No. 7) will look to build upon last week's two touchdown performance (USA TODAY Sports)
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Syracuse (1-0) at Maryland (1-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: ESPN (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color), Olivia Dekker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 105, XM Channel 202

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps -1

Over/Under: 58

Series history: Maryland trails the Orange in the all-time series 15-19-2, with the Terps having won the most recent meeting 34-20 in Syracuse on Sept. 20, 2014.

Pregame coverage:

Locksley hopes fans can help give Terps edge when they host No. 21 Syracuse

Patience pays off for senior wideout DJ Turner

WATCH: Players Week 2 press conference

First Look: Syracuse

WATCH: Locksley Week 2 press conference

Grad transfers make immediate impact for Maryland

