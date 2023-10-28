Maryland (5-2) at Northwestern (3-4)

When & Where: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Weather Forecast: Evanston/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps --14

Over/Under: 48.5

Series history: Northwestern leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 31-24 in College Park on Oct. 22, 2022.

Captains: Aric Harris, Corey Dyches, Fa'Najae Gotay

Pregame coverage:

Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Northwestern starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Northwestern

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 9 press conference