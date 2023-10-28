Maryland Game Day: Northwestern
Maryland (5-2) at Northwestern (3-4)
When & Where: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)
Weather Forecast: Evanston/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps --14
Over/Under: 48.5
Series history: Northwestern leads the all-time series 2-1, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 31-24 in College Park on Oct. 22, 2022.
Captains: Aric Harris, Corey Dyches, Fa'Najae Gotay
Pregame coverage:
Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Northwestern starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Northwestern