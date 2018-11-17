Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Listen Online | WMUC Sports

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 103, XM Channel 196

Line: Terps +14

Over/Under: 59

Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 4-0, with the Buckeyes winning 62-14 in Columbus on Oct. 7, 2017.

Pregame coverage:

Maryland hoping to give seniors proper sendoff when they host Ohio State

Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State