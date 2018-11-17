Maryland Game Day: Ohio State
Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color), Tom Luginbill (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Listen Online | WMUC Sports
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 103, XM Channel 196
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +14
Over/Under: 59
Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 4-0, with the Buckeyes winning 62-14 in Columbus on Oct. 7, 2017.
Pregame coverage:
Maryland hoping to give seniors proper sendoff when they host Ohio State