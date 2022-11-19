Maryland Game Day: Ohio State
Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 B1G) at Maryland (6-4, 3-4 B1G)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color), Katie George
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 98
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +27.5
Over/Under: 63.5
Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 7-0, with the Buckeyes winning the most recent meeting 66-17 in Columbus on Oct. 9, 2021.
Captains: Ami Finau, Anthony Booker Jr., Johari Branch
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for against Ohio State
Comparing Maryland football and Purdue starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Ohio State