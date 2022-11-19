Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 B1G) at Maryland (6-4, 3-4 B1G)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium

Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color), Katie George

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 98

Line: Terps +27.5

Over/Under: 63.5

Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 7-0, with the Buckeyes winning the most recent meeting 66-17 in Columbus on Oct. 9, 2021.

Captains: Ami Finau, Anthony Booker Jr., Johari Branch

Pregame coverage:

Three things to watch for against Ohio State

Comparing Maryland football and Purdue starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Ohio State

WATCH: Mike Locksley Week 12 press conference