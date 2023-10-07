Maryland (5-0) at Ohio State (4-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium

Weather Forecast: Columbus/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136

Line: Terps +18.5

Over/Under: 56.5

Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 8-0, with the Buckeyes winning the most recent meeting 43-30 in College Park, Md. on Nov. 19, 2022.

Captains: DJ Glaze, Quashon Fuller, Taulia Tagovailoa, Dante Trader Jr.

