Maryland Game Day: Ohio State
Maryland (5-0) at Ohio State (4-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium
Weather Forecast: Columbus/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +18.5
Over/Under: 56.5
Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 8-0, with the Buckeyes winning the most recent meeting 43-30 in College Park, Md. on Nov. 19, 2022.
Captains: DJ Glaze, Quashon Fuller, Taulia Tagovailoa, Dante Trader Jr.
Pregame coverage:
Three things to watch for versus Ohio State
Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Ohio State starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Ohio State
