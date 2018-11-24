Maryland (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium

Weather Forecast: State College/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dustin Dvoracek (color), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Listen Online | WMUC Sports

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 103, XM Channel 196

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +13

Over/Under: 52.5

Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 38-2-1, with the Nittany Lions winning 66-3 in College Park on Nov. 25, 2017.

Pregame coverage:

Canada 'can feel an edge' in Maryland ahead of meeting with Penn State

Maryland's young wideouts making major strides as season comes to a close

Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State



WATCH: Matt Canada previews Penn State

WATCH: Jeshaun Jones, Dontay Demus preview Penn State