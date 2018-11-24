Maryland Game Day: Penn State
Maryland (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium
Television: ABC (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dustin Dvoracek (color), Molly McGrath (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Listen Online | WMUC Sports
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 103, XM Channel 196
Line: Terps +13
Over/Under: 52.5
Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 38-2-1, with the Nittany Lions winning 66-3 in College Park on Nov. 25, 2017.
Canada 'can feel an edge' in Maryland ahead of meeting with Penn State
Maryland's young wideouts making major strides as season comes to a close
Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State
WATCH: Matt Canada previews Penn State