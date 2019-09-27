Penn State (3-0) at Maryland (2-1)

When & Where: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: Fox Sports 1 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color), Coley Harvey (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 108, XM Channel 195

TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com

Live stats: Click here

Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.

Line: Terps +6.5

Over/Under: 61

Series history: Maryland trails the all-time series 39-2-1 with Penn State having won the last meeting Nov. 24, 2018 by a score of 38-3 in Happy Valley.

Pregame coverage:

Five things to watch for: Penn State

Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State

Maryland football looks to claim 'bragging rights' Friday night

WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Penn State

Terps 'sticking to the script' ahead of Penn State

WATCH: Players pregame press conference -- Penn State

First Look: Penn State

WATCH: Locksley pregame press conference -- Penn State