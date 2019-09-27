Maryland Game Day: Penn State
Penn State (3-0) at Maryland (2-1)
When & Where: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: Fox Sports 1 (Streaming on WatchESPN) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color), Coley Harvey (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 108, XM Channel 195
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +6.5
Over/Under: 61
Series history: Maryland trails the all-time series 39-2-1 with Penn State having won the last meeting Nov. 24, 2018 by a score of 38-3 in Happy Valley.
Pregame coverage:
Five things to watch for: Penn State
Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State
Maryland football looks to claim 'bragging rights' Friday night
WATCH: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Penn State
Terps 'sticking to the script' ahead of Penn State
WATCH: Players pregame press conference -- Penn State