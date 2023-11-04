Maryland Game Day: Penn State
Penn State (7-1) at Maryland (5-3)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color), Allison Williams (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 205
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps +8.5
Over/Under: 50.5
Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series 42-3-1, with the Nittany Lions winning the most recent meeting 30-0 in University Park on Nov. 12, 2022.
Captains: Corey Bullock, Dante Trader Jr., Jeshaun Jones
Pregame coverage:
Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State
TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Penn State starters as recruits
WATCH: Players preview Penn State