Rutgers (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) at Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium

Weather Forecast: CollegePark/Weather Channel

Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart

Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Glen Mason (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 111, XM Channel 203

Live stats: Click here

Line: Terps - 24

Over/Under: 52

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 7-6, with the Scarlet Knights winning 31-24 in Piscataway on Nov. 4, 2017.

Pregame coverage:

Maryland hoping to bring 'A-game' for homecoming matchup with Rutgers

Once a highly touted wideout, Tino Ellis thriving at cornerback for Terps

Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers

Canada comes to offense's defense

WATCH: Tino Ellis, Taivon Jacobs preview Rutgers

WATCH: Matt Canada previews Rutgers