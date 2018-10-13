Maryland Game Day: Rutgers
Rutgers (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) at Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Maryland Stadium
Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Glen Mason (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 111, XM Channel 203
Line: Terps - 24
Over/Under: 52
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 7-6, with the Scarlet Knights winning 31-24 in Piscataway on Nov. 4, 2017.
Pregame coverage:
Maryland hoping to bring 'A-game' for homecoming matchup with Rutgers
Once a highly touted wideout, Tino Ellis thriving at cornerback for Terps
Canada comes to offense's defense
WATCH: Tino Ellis, Taivon Jacobs preview Rutgers