Maryland Game Day: Temple
Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Byron Kerr (play-by-play), Shaun O'Hara (color), Michelle McMahon (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 199
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Game thread: Click here for pre-game and in-game discussion on our Premium Terps forum.
Line: Terps -15
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 6-1, with the Terps winning 36-27 in Philadelphia on Sept. 8, 2012.
Pregame coverage:
Terps' Hill gets composure from parents, motivation from sister
Terps sticking together ahead of home opener
WATCH: Kasim Hill, Darnell Savage preview Temple
WATCH: Matt Canada previews Maryland Stadium Opener versus Temple