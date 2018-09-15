Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Television: BTN (Streaming on BTN2Go) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Byron Kerr (play-by-play), Shaun O'Hara (color), Michelle McMahon (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: Sirius Channel 132, XM Channel 199

Line: Terps -15

Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 6-1, with the Terps winning 36-27 in Philadelphia on Sept. 8, 2012.

Terps' Hill gets composure from parents, motivation from sister

Terps sticking together ahead of home opener

WATCH: Kasim Hill, Darnell Savage preview Temple

WATCH: Matt Canada previews Maryland Stadium Opener versus Temple